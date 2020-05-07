Error message

Saturday Night Live Will Air a Mother's Day Special

By Celebrity News Wire on May 7, 2020

Daniel Craig, Saturday Night Live | Photo Credits: NBC

Saturday Night Live hasn't announced whether it will air another remotely produced episode on Saturday, May 9, but we will be getting a Mother's Day special. The official SNL Twitter account announced Wednesday afternoon that a special compilation episode would air Sunday, May 10.

"Presenting... A

...

