Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Festival Announces Production Grants Jury

In its first announcement following cancellation of its inaugural edition due to coronavirus, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has recruited a high-profile jury that will award two production grants for Arab cinema projects each worth $500,000. The jurors who will pick winners among 12 projects taking part in the inaugural Red Sea Lodge […]

