Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Festival Announces Production Grants Jury

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

In its first announcement following cancellation of its inaugural edition due to coronavirus, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has recruited a high-profile jury that will award two production grants for Arab cinema projects each worth $500,000. The jurors who will pick winners among 12 projects taking part in the inaugural Red Sea Lodge […]

The post Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Festival Announces Production Grants Jury appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story