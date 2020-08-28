Post Malone, DaBaby and Jack Harlow are tapping in.

The three stars joined Saweetie for an infectious remix of her summer hit “Tap In.” The new rendition keeps the thumping beat and the ICY GRL’s spitting verses of the original, with Harlow promising to “tap in, for sure” before DaBaby hops into a fiery verse dreaming of a “ghetto a– bougie b—-, the ones that wear the sundress.”

Posty soon joins the party with his own characteristically breezy verse, and the “Whats Poppin” rapper wraps up the monumental remix by proclaiming, “I just crossed over the top 40 I can’t even say what’s poppin’ now cause it got corny.”

Saweetie’s original “Tap In” marked the first song in Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart’s seven-week history to reign for more than one week, as it ruled the Aug. 29-dated tally.

Listen to the remix below.

