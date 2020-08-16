Say What? Allison Holker ‘Really’ Enjoys Homeschooling Her Kids

While Kristen Bell, Molly Sims and more celebrity parents have joked that they’re losing their minds homeschooling their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic, Allison Holker is having “so much fun” teaching.

“It’s funny, I never thought of myself ever going down the path of wanting to ever be a homeschool teacher,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 32, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Pampers’ #360StretchChallenge. “What I’ve actually learned is that I really enjoy it. … I love doing DIY projects.”

The Minnesota native has had an “awesome” time making activities for her 4-year-old son, Maddox, and says her 11-year-old daughter, Weslie, is great at “getting her homework done on her own.”

Holker, who also shares 9-month-old daughter Zaia with her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, gushed, “There’s a lot of satisfaction with having your son wake up, like, ‘Are we doing a lesson today?’ You’re like, ‘Yes, I’m doing it. Right. Great.’”

Boss, 37, chimed in, “Teachers need to be paid more [when kids go back to school]. Period. Like, that’s without question.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ went on to praise his wife’s homeschooling skills for the time being. “She’’s been fantastic putting together the lesson plans,” the Alabama native told Us. “Maddox knows a whole bunch of shapes now, number recognition, letter recognition, that type of thing. Her patience level is great. … I’m not gonna lies, sometimes I’m not the most patient when it comes to homeschooling.”

In addition to homeschooling two kids, the So You Think You Can Dance alums have their hands full with their youngest daughter. “She’s starting to crawl around, she’s standing up on things, she’s bouncing, she’s doing all that,” Boss told Us.

Teaming up with Pampers was a “no brainer,” he went on to tell Us, explaining that Zaia’s “covered” no matter how much she moves around. He and Holker have choreographed a dance to kick off the diaper brand’s #360StretchChallenge campaign on Friday, August 14, which will feature more celebrities over the next few months.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

