Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Schitt's Creek Went Out Sincerely and Simply
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending." Read at your own risk!]
If Schitt's Creek looked like a simple show, that's because it was doing its job. The Canadian sitcom worked hard to make good storytelling look easy, and its familiar premise