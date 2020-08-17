Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are pants, and that’s a fact. Another fact? We have a wide variety of leggings in our closets for all sorts of occasions (in plenty of colors). Of course, we have options strictly for working out or participating in any physical activity that may come up. We have leggings solely for lounging, and they are our designated comfortable clothes. We also have plenty of pairs that are more like pants than leggings, but have the same comfy fit as the pieces we usually wear around the house.

Naturally, there’s only one brand to turn to for quality, comfort and style: Spanx! It may seem surprising to get this excited over leggings, but shoppers are absolutely in love with this pair. Best of all? They’re under $100 at Nordstrom right now! Whether these are your favorite leggings or ones you’ve been eyeing, there’s no better time than now to take the plunge!

See it: Scoop up a pair of the SPANX Faux Leather Leggings originally $98, now just $79, before they sell out again at Nordstrom!

The SPANX Faux Leather Leggings are an absolute must-have, and the bandwagon of reviewers is just proof. Just what is so magical about these leggings compared to the rest on the market? Well, if you’re worried about the fit or feel, these leggings cast away all of our doubts, as they’re wearable, comfy and have a slimming, complementary silhouette everyone loves.

They are extremely flattering for a wide range of body types, thanks to the stretchy material and a subtle tummy control top. It’s what the Spanx brand has become known for, and we are forever grateful.

So, how do we wear these leggings? The same way we wear any pair of pants! Given we’ve all been spending much more time at home, loungewear is a staple at the moment — so simply team these beauties with your favorite athletic sneakers and hoodies, and your look will be instantly elevated with these top-rated leggings.

These leggings are also essential when creating a classic look. Just add little black booties, a white T-shirt and an oversized denim jacket, and they will look effortlessly cool. You may even be mistaken for an off-duty model!

Plus, did anyone notice that these are the perfect year-round piece? These leggings will look fabulous in the colder months with all of those over-the-knee riding boots, infinity scarves and chunky sweaters or cardigans! They can transition just as easily in the warmer seasons when throwing on a chic satin cami, block heels and a chain bag! All it takes is a minor adjustment here and there, and these these leggings will be a top pick in our closets almost every single day!

