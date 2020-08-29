On again? Coparents Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted enjoying a solo dinner date at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu on August 28.

In the photos obtained by Life & Style, the parents of three could be seen heading to their car after having a meal together. Kourtney, 41, rocked a cute coffee-colored blouse and top while Scott, 37, wore a patterned shirt and a backwards cap.

The former flames have been spending a lot of time together lately — the Talentless founder has been “leaning on” his ex-girlfriend “more and more” since returning from his brief stay in rehab, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support.”

Scott checked himself into a rehabilitation facility in Colorado on April 28 to deal with unresolved emotional trauma surrounding the deaths of his parents. His mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, died months later in 2014. However, he checked out of treatment just days after his arrival when his personal information and photos of himself at the center were leaked online.

During a Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek, the Flip It Like Disick star said he had “never been more betrayed in his life,” according to Kourtney. “He’s packing, and he’s definitely coming home, but he’s really upset,” the Poosh founder added. “Especially because he was actually going to work on himself and his trauma.”

During her confessional, Kourtney noted the person responsible for the leak should be “really ashamed” of their actions. “Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy,” she said. “He was completely violated.”

It seems Scott is picking up the pieces from his rehab stay and his split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie. The exes briefly broke up in late May, but reunited at a 4th of July party. Us Weekly reported the pair are “spending time apart” again on August 19.

“They were very happy together but Sofia could not handle his issues,” the insider exclusively explained to Life & Style. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney. When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to.”

