Moving on? Scott Disick no longer follows his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram. While it’s unclear exactly when the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, decided to hit the unfollow button, the timing is definitely curious.

After all, Sofia, 22, was spotted getting cozy with Jaden Smith on Friday, September 5. The up-and-coming actress and the “Like This” artist, 22, were photographed packing on the PDA at the beach in matching pink swimsuits. Later, the rumored couple dined at Nobu Malibu with former Hannah Montana actor Moisés Arias and his girlfriend.

As it happens, Nobu Malibu was one of Scott and Sofia’s go-to date night restaurants. However, the Flip It Like Disick producer also likes to frequent the celebrity hotspot with ex Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, on August 28, the awkward trio had a near run-in at the establishment after Scott and the Poosh.com founder, 41, had dinner together.

Of course, Kourtney and the New York native stepping out together is nothing new. Even when Scott and Sofia were figuring out the status of their relationship, he and the E! personality always managed to successfully coparent their three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Beyond that, Scott began “leaning on” Kourtney “more and more” following his brief stint in a Colorado rehab facility in late April, a source previously told Life & Style. The Talentless founder entered treatment to deal with emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents in 2013 and 2014 but returned to Los Angeles less than a week later.

“Their dynamic is that Kourtney likes to care for Scott and he depends on her for support,” the insider continued, noting Scott and Sofia were “happy” together, but she “could not handle his issues.” The on-again, off-again pair ultimately called it quits in mid-August.

“They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney,” the source explained. “When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney.”

