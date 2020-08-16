Exploring as a fam! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are enjoying a vacation in Idaho together — and the Talentless founder, 37, shared a few video clips of his ex, 41, on his Instagram Stories on August 15.

During a faux news brief from friend and E! host Jason Kennedy, Scott panned the camera to the mother of his children. Kourtney rocked a silver one-piece swimsuit while lounging with Jason, 39, and Scott on a lake. Jason proceeded to interview the Flip It Like Disick star about a bee sting he received on the trip while Kourtney listened on and laughed alongside him.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing a lot of photos and videos amid her getaway with her former flame. Earlier on August 15, Kourtney shared a series of pictures of various gas stations the crew has stopped at on their road trip. One of the photos featured family friend Harry Hudson — who also seems to be on the trip with the fam — and Scott and Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick.

Days earlier, she posted a series of snapshots of herself and son Mason Disick taking a dip in a small hot spring on August 13. Scott has also shared several pics of his own, including a precious selfie with the former couple’s youngest son, Reign Disick, on August 15.

It seems the proud parents have been spending more time together since Scott and girlfriend Sofia Richie briefly split in late May. Scott and Sofia reunited at a 4th of July party on Malibu Beach — and days later, they decided to “[give] love another shot,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official.”

Clearly, the house flipper and his reality star ex are enjoying being a family without romance complicating things. “Scott and Kourtney are getting on and the kids are happy,” a separate source told Life & Style. “They’re making the most of the summer and have a bunch of activity-filled family trips planned. Kourtney and Scott think it’s good for their kids to be outdoors, in the fresh air.”

The pair “make a great team at coparenting” their children, so it’s no surprise to see them enjoying their little ones on a fun trip. “The kids are their No. 1 priority and they have a blast raising them together.”

