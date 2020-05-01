- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Scrubs Actor Sam Llyod Dead at 56
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Scrubs Actor Sam Llyod Dead at 56
Sam Lloyd, an actor best known for his role as Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has died. He was 56-years-old.
Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2019, and the GoFundMe page set up by his friends revealed that the cancer had also spread to his lungs, liver, spine, and jaw. Lloyd's agent
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries