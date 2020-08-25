Seal thinks that his ex-wife, Heidi Klum, is up to something secretive and has a ‘secret agenda’ after her claim that he only sporadically sees his kids.

The 47-year-old Klum was married to the 57-year-old Seal from 2005 to 2014. They share four children — Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10.

Now Seal, whose real name is Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, is worried that his ex-wife wants to take the kids to her native Germany so that they can see their grandparents.

The claims come after Hollywood Life obtained court documents that Seal had filed on Aug. 19. The documents were filed as a response to Klum’s ‘ex-parte’ order, which sought permission to take the kids to Germany from October to December this year so that they could see her parents.

HEIDI KLUM & FIANCÉ TOM KAULITZ HAVE SET A WEDDING DATE!

The singer said in the court documents: “I believe Heidi has a hidden agenda to move the children to Germany.

“’Notwithstanding Heidi’s request, if granted, could in effect move the children away from me and their home here in Los Angeles to Germany for what could be an indefinite period of time given the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on this country’s and Germany’s travel restrictions which could change at any time and prevent the children from leaving Germany or entering the United States.”

The ‘Kiss from a Rose’ singer even added that Klum’s move to get the kids to Germany might compromise their health and safety.

“I should be entitled to my due process rights to have the appropriate time to prepare an opposition to Heidi’s request, which, if granted, could have a permanent impact on the children’s relationship with me,” he said.

He even added that he has been making an effort to be closer to his ex-wife and kids, and this is primarily why he moved to Topanga.

“I have always shared a close bond with our children. I try to spend as much time as possible when I am not working (including touring prior to the pandemic),” he explained.

HITTING THE SLOPES! HEIDI KLUM REUNITES WITH EX-HUSBAND SEAL FOR A FAMILY VACATION

Seal also said that despite him not having a regular custodial schedule with his kids, he does try to get involved in their lives. He complained that whenever he tries to spend more time with his kids, Klum makes it “unnecessarily difficult” by claiming that the kids are either busy or ill.

The musician expressed his concern on the matter, saying that if the kids moved to Germany, Klum might decide never to move back to America.

“Heidi is a celebrity and a German national and I am concerned that if she is allowed to take the children to Germany, she may unilaterally decide not to return them to the United States,” Seal said.

Klum had stated in her ex-parte order that Seal could come and visit the kids in Germany if he wanted to. She also said that she was very well aware of the COVID-19 complications.

”I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States,’ Klum wrote in her court filing.

The post Seal Thinks His Ex-wife Heidi Klum Has A ‘Secret Agenda’ To The Kids Away To Germany appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.