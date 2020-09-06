Sech, ASH & More Set For Billboard Live At-Home Sessions: See Schedule

It may be a shorter work week due to Labor Day Monday, but Billboard is still giving you a full slate of performances for our Live At-Home concert series, which streams live on Billboard’s Facebook page.

The week kicks off with not one but two performances on Tuesday (Sept. 8). Rockers ASH — known for their 1996 hit “Goldfinger” — will start off the day. Sech — who recently released a remix of his track “Relacion” featuring Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalia and Farruko — performs later in the day. On Wednesday, Rebelution takes the home stage, and singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker wraps up the week’s performances on Thursday.

See the full schedule below, and check back after the sets to revisit the performances.

Tuesday (Sept. 8)

ASH — 1 p.m. ET

Sech — 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday (Sept. 9)

Rebelution — 1 p.m. ET

Thursday (Sept. 10)

Jeremy Zucker — 1 p.m. ET

The Billboard Live At-Home concert series launched at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The series has been raising funds for non-profits chosen by the artists who have participated. So far, the At-Home concerts have benefited MusiCares, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and many more.

