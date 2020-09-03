In the midst of the pandemic, Sech dropped his reggaeton-dancehall track “Relacion,” about a person who has moved on from a toxic relationship and is living his or her best life.

Now, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, and Rosalia have hopped on the track, taking it to another whole level.

With an empowering chorus: “everything changed now, it’s her turn/ a party and a bottle/ thanks to the abuse, she got more beautiful/ now you want her but she doesn’t want you,” “Relacion” celebrates self-worth and self-love.

“The remix was born out of an idea that I had all of a sudden,” Sech tells Billboard, “and at the same time, I heard that many of my colleagues liked the song.” The first person to jump on the track was Balvin, followed by Yankee, Farruko, and finally Rosalia. “This is truly something beautiful for me,” he adds.

On the remix, produced by Dimelo Flow and Slow Mike, all four artists elaborate on the song’s essence. “Your princess is gone,” chants Yankee. “You thought you had me but you never did because I’m la Rosalia,” sings the Spanish songstress.

“Ever since this song came out I haven’t stopped listening to it and I love it,” Rosalia tells Billboard. “I also celebrate the message of power for women who are or have been in a toxic relationship and I hope that when they get out of it, they can sing it very loud!”

The out-of-this-world music video was directed by Fernando Lugo in Miami, Fla. and shows all the artists from the remix.

“Some of us filmed the video together and others separately,” Sech says. “I’m very proud of sharing this collaboration of dreams with all of my fans.”

On TikTok, “Relacion” is a hit, garnering over four million videos from people all over the world showing their transformation before and after a relationship. On the Billboard charts, it marks Sech’s fourth top 10 on the Hot Latin Songs.

Both Sech and Rosalia are confirmed to speak at Billboard’s 2020 virtual Latin Music Week taking place from Oct. 20th to 23rd. To RSVP, click here.

Watch the “Relacion” remix below.

The post Sech Drops ‘Relacion’ Remix With Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko & Rosalia appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.