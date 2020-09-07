If you thought keeping up with the Kardashians was tricky, you’ve got another thing coming! Gigi Hadid’s blended family tree isn’t quite as straightforward as most fans think. More often than not, the longtime model is spotted out and about with her sister Bella Hadid or brother, Anwar Hadid.

However, Gigi actually has four biological siblings in total! Her dad, Mohamed Hadid, had two daughters, Marielle and Alana, with his first wife, Mary Butler, before moving on with Yolanda Hadid in 1994. After six years of marriage, Yolanda and Mohamed got divorced.

Later, in 2011, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got remarried to David Foster. The couple spent six years together before calling it quits in 2017. During that time, Gigi, Bella and Anwar had five stepsisters: Alison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

David has since moved on with wife Katharine McPhee, while Yolanda and boyfriend Joseph Jingoli are going strong. When Gigi isn’t spending time with her family, she’s focused on her off-again, on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The Washington D.C. native and former One Direction aren’t engaged just yet, but Life & Style confirmed in April 2020 the pair are expecting baby No. 1, a daughter, sometime in the fall. Naturally, all the members of the famous family are excited to meet their new addition — especially Bella!

“She’s counting down the days until she becomes an aunt,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She and Gigi can’t wait to see what the baby looks like. They recently went through all their old baby photos, and some of Zayn’s too, trying to figure it out! Bella knows she’ll be absolutely stunning.”

As for Gigi’s mom and dad, they’re over the moon about becoming grandparents. According to a second insider, “Yolanda keeps sending Gigi baby essentials like bottles, bibs and onesies, while Mohamed “can’t stop gushing to his friends about Gigi’s pregnancy and spoiling his grandchild.”

To learn more about Gigi Hadid’s blended family and see photos, scroll through the gallery below!

