See Joy-Anna Duggar Put on Makeup While Laboring in Birth Video

Up close and personal. One month after their daughter’s birth, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared footage from Evelyn’s arrival.

“We arrived at the hospital at 8 p.m. Started a low dose of Pitocin that night to get Joy’s contractions going,” Forsyth, 26, captioned their Saturday, September 5, YouTube video. “At 7:30 a.m. that next morning, the doctor came in and broke her water. Once he did that, contractions became pretty strong and steady and her body started to labor on its own. At around 1 p.m., Joy started pushing and our baby girl arrived at 2:12 p.m!”

The Counting On star noted that their little one was “posterior (sunny side up),” which explained his wife’s back pain during labor and “why she had to push so long.”

While Duggar, 22, didn’t receive an epidural when she welcomed son Gideon, now 2, in 2018, she opted for the anesthetic the second time around.

“I felt like a big weenie, but those contractions were really strong,” she explained in the footage. The 19 Kids and Counting alum went on to tell a nurse: “It hurt really bad. I was so done. I’m so happy that I got the epidural. We’re not having another kid. If we are, I’m gonna get an epidural right away. That was absolutely awful.”

When Duggar’s dilation progressed to eight centimeters, Forsyth filmed her putting makeup on. “Her contractions are about two minutes apart lasting a minute,” the pilot said from behind the camera. “It’s, like, 12:05 or so. Hopefully, we’re going to be having a baby here pretty soon.”

Forsyth held the Arkansas native while she continued to push, and Duggar could be seen crying when their infant “finally” arrived.

She and her husband announced on August 24 that baby No. 2 had joined their family following a previous miscarriage in July 2019.

“We have been dreaming of this day,” the TLC personalities told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

Duggar shared Evelyn’s moniker the following week, writing, “I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant! We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on ‘Evy Mae’ and we think it fits her perfectly!”

