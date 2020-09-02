Beach baby! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s 1-month-old son, Matteo, saw the ocean for the first time on Tuesday, September 1.

“Finally, an ocean breeze with my babies,” the former professional wrestler, 36, said in an Instagram Story video of the dancer, 38, with the infant strapped to his chest. “It’s the first time Matteo’s at the ocean, feeling that ocean breeze. It’s so nice.”

The Total Bellas star went on to post photos of the Dancing With the Stars pro standing in the sand, calling him her “home” and saying he gave off “cool dad vibes.” She wrote, “The love makes me melt.”

As for Chigvintsev, the Burn the Floor alum posted footage with Matteo, writing, “Dada time with my angel.”

Fellow DWTS pro Sharna Burgess commented, “I melt,” while Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Ahhh the best babe!!”

He and the California native welcomed their baby boy in July, less than 24 hours before Brie Bella gave birth to her and Daniel Bryan’s second child, Buddy.

“How about that tag team!” Nikki tweeted in August. “I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

She called motherhood “truly incredible,” adding, “Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!”

Later that same month, she and the Russian dancer revealed their little one’s name, as well as his middle moniker, Artem.

The new dad was “sobbing” when his son arrived, he told Entertainment Tonight last month. “It was awful, but in the most joyful way,” Chigvintsev explained to the outlet at the time.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the family of three hanging out at the beach.

The post See Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev’s Beach Trip With ‘Angel’ Son Matteo appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.