The 2020 Video Music Awards may look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but celebs still know how to bring the wild hair and makeup!

On Sunday, August 30, A-listers virtually attended the annual awards show, going all out when it comes to their beauty game. From Lady Gaga‘s crazy long silver locks to Doja Cat‘s fierce neon cat eye, we were definitely not disappointed with their style. After all, it had a lot to live up to!

Back in 1999, Pamela Anderson hit the red carpet in dark blue eyeshadow and brown lip liner that was a mix between ‘90s beauty and new and unexpected bold glam. Not to mention, she topped the whole thing off with a giant pink fuzzy hat. In 2000, Pink wowed in a hairstyle that was anything but subtle. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer turned heads in neon pink hair styled into arguably hazardous spikes.

With that being said, they haven’t all been distasteful. Last year, Halsey slayed in a bright orange makeup look complete with standout blush, which she decided to pair with a rainbow center part.

This year, Gaga definitely made a splash (per usual) with an other wordily look that was equal parts stunning and shocking. Bebe Rexha also took it to another level with nails that may not be functional, but they sure are buzz-worthy!

Keep scrolling to see the wildest looks at the 2020 VMAs.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)

The post See the Wildest Hair and Makeup at the 2020 VMAs appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.