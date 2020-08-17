See Which Artists Made it Onto Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

Former President Barack Obama continues to lead the nation with his diverse music taste, as he posted his official 2020 Summer Playlist that’s been getting the Obamas through this summer in quarantine.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer –– including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention,” he wrote on social media Monday (Aug. 17). “As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it.”

On the star-studded list, the 59-year-old Democratic leader starred the artists on his playlist who will be performing at this week’s DNC, which kicks off Monday and runs through Thursday, Aug. 20 in preparation for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Such A-list performers include Leon Bridges (“Texas Sun” with Khruangbin), Common (“Forever Begins”), John Legend (“Don’t Walk Away” with Koffee), The Chicks (“Gaslighter”), Billie Eilish (“My Future”), Maggie Rogers (“Love You For A Long Time”), Billy Porter (“For What It’s Worth”), and Jennifer Hudson (“Feeling Good”).

Other notable additions to Obama’s annual list of summer jams include Rihanna and Drake’s 2016 joint “Work;” Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé‘s Hot 100 No. 1 “Savage” remix; Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer’s “Already,” Mac Miller’s “Blue World;” Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown;” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy’s “Un Dia (One Day)”; and Chika’s “Crown.”

The XXL 2020 Freshman Class member had quite the uncensored celebratory response to her “Crown” hit being featured in the lineup. “Excuse my language but BITCCHHHH,” Chika tweeted upon seeing the news.

Listen to what Obama has cued up to beat the heat below.

