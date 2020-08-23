Everyone likes “Ice Cream,” right? The forthcoming team-up with Selena Gomez and Blackpink sounds irresistible. Gomez knows all about it.

The U.S. singer caught up with the K-pop stars for a chat about their upcoming song titled “Ice Cream,” which debuts this Friday (Aug. 28). And it was so, so sweet.

“I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys,” Selena says via an IG Story. “This is a big, big dream for me.”

No doubt the girl group are feeling dreamy too. Their self-titled debut studio set, Blackpink: The Album, is set for release Oct. 2 via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

The four-piece are coming off their highest entries on the Hot 100 with “How You Like That” and Lady Gaga collab “Sour Candy,” both of which peaked at No. 33 on the chart.

Watch Gomez chat with Blackpink here.

