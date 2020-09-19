On Friday night, Selena Gomez asked Facebook executives to take action against the spread of misinformation and racism on its social media platforms. “It’s been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem. Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism and bigotry,” the singer wrote in a private […]

