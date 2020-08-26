Selena Gomez Created a New Ice Cream Flavor With Serendipity

Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Selena Gomez creating a new pink vanilla cookies and cream ice cream flavor with Serendipity, to Lisa Rinna showing off her dance moves and encouraging her followers to vote on Instagram, to Olivia Culpo hosting a birthday party for her brother Gus in L.A. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Selena Gomez celebrated her role as ice cream brand Serendipity’s newest investor with the launch of Serendipity3 Restaurants’ new ice cream flavor, Cookies & Cream Remix, made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and fudge, inspired by the singer’s latest collab with BLACKPINK on their single “Ice Cream.”

— Lucy Hale took a walk in Studio City, CA while wearing a mask by Onzie.

— PrettyLittleThing hosted a virtual event in celebration of National Relaxation Day where yoga instructor Caitlin Turner lead a guided relaxation class, which included a mixture of stretching, breathwork, meditation and yoga. Attendees received wellness kits with a yoga mat, sage, essential oils, crystals, candle, a bath bomb and more.

— Meena Harris rocked her “Votes for Women” shirt made in collaboration with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker in celebration of Equality Day.

— Cuba Gooding Jr. took a picture with a fan while hanging out at Claudio’s in Greenport, New York.

— Alessandra Ambrosio partnered with Hungarian-American artist Judy Konkoly to create six one of a kind portraits of herself, Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Miranda Kerr, Barbara Palvin and Irina Shayk titled “Supermodels” that are being auctioned on LiveAuctioneers through Saturday, August 29, where 100 percent of the auction proceeds will be donated from Faces Unite directly to Gates Philanthropy Partners.

— Hilary Rhoda showed off her navy blue and red striped-one-piece swimsuit by Follow Suit with a Boomerang on Instagram.

— Lilly Ghalichi had dinner with friends at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica where they enjoyed the spicy chili tuna and crispy arancini, grilled corn with freshly shaven black truffle, handmade cavatelli and the chocolate dome for dessert.

— Teresa Giudice enjoyed Claffey’s frozen cocktails while filming season 11 of Real Housewives New Jersey.

— Lisa Rinna rocked Terez’s Leopard Goals Super-High Band Leggings in an Instagram Live video while encouraging her followers to vote.

— Carbon38 and obé fitness hosted a virtual sculpt class on the virtual workout platform to celebrate the launch of Carbon38’s new Takara Shine collection in azalea.

— Playboy associate photo editor Lily Ferguson designed a handful of very amusing, digital collages in celebration of National Waffle Day featuring a visual buffet starring Donald Trump.

— Kát Rudu, celebrity esthetician to Kate Becksinale, Jenna Dewan and Eva Mendes, has been keeping her skin glowing with her natural, botanical aloe-based skincare line.

— Natalie Eva Marie attended the drive-in premiere of her new movie Hard Kill powered by Monster Energy’s Reign Total Body Fuel and its newest flavor, lilikoi lychee.

— Olivia Culpo hosted a birthday party for her brother Gus in L.A. and served up Miami Cocktail Co.’s Organic Spritzes from their first ever canned cocktail vending machine.

— Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski enjoyed a relaxing getaway to Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, where he made s’mores and biked around the 60-acre property.

— SeneGence celebrated the launch of their Big City collection with a virtual walkthrough, a makeup tutorial and a chance to receive a personal hand drawn portrait created by a professional illustrator.

— Luann de Lesseps and producer Desmond Child celebrated the release of Viva La Diva at Nerai in NYC.

— Maluma celebrated the release of his latest album Papi Juancho on Instagram while posing in a pair of Formy Studio shorts from Domenico Formichetti’s latest Suspended Generation collection.

