After being in the spotlight for many years, Selena Gomez revealed her secret struggle — she cannot muster up the courage to Google herself! “Oh, God! I haven’t done that in years,” the 28-year-old told Allure magazine. “I honestly can’t. I’m strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.”

The ‘Wolves’ songstress also revealed that she doesn’t read comments on any of her social media posts and doesn’t post on TikTok — only her team will upload videos to promote various projects she’s involved in.

Gomez shot to fame when she starred as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007. From then on, the makeup mogul was constantly featured in the news — especially when it was revealed that she was dating Justin Bieber. “My personal life was out everywhere,” she admitted. “It felt very claustrophobic and just … I felt very trapped.”

Despite the ups and the downs, the brunette beauty is thankful for her time on Disney Channel. “I was extremely blessed to get picked out of Texas and chosen to become a part of one of the biggest machines in the world — it was my high school,” she explained. “I think the female characters on Disney Channel have a lot of strength. And my comedic timing, my improv skills, everything I experienced made me a better actress.”

Then, in 2017, Gomez revealed she got a kidney transplant after she was diagnosed with Lupus. “I was dealing with a lot of medical problems, so I fluctuated in weight a lot,” she said. “It was just unfair for someone to handle.”

Fortunately, the Texas native is upfront with her fans about her struggles these days — she revealed she was bipolar earlier this year — and seems to be in a great spot. “I have always had so many different emotions and I didn’t know how to control them quite well,” she explained. “It was complicated. But I think I’m happy to understand it. Once I found out more about who I was, I was proud. I also felt comfortable knowing that I wasn’t alone, and I was going to get through it. So I will always be passionate about that. It’s something I will continue to talk about.”

Between juggling her new HBO Max show and releasing her makeup line, Gomez sure does have her hands full.

