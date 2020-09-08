Selena Gomez talked all things life and Rare Beauty with YouTube star NikkieTutorials (Nikkie de Jager) through a fun virtual makeup session uploaded to de Jager’s YouTube channel over the weekend.

In a split screen from their respective homes, the duo applied the same makeup look using both Gomez’s new makeup line and de Jager’s eyeshadow palette in collaboration with Beauty Bay.

And while Gomez was excited to share all her new makeup products, she was also quick to gush over Blackpink, who she recently collaborated with on the summery “Ice Cream.”

When de Jar asked Gomez what advice she’d give the K-pop stars as a veteran pop singer, the “Lose You to Love Me” artist admitted, “I think I would learn a lot more from them.”

“Their work ethic is something I’ve never seen before, and I’d like to say I work hard,” she continued. “What I’ve found when I’ve spoken to them and met them is that they’re extremely disciplined and they are so talented that there isn’t anything that they wouldn’t strive to do. They were wonderful and I miss them.”

On Rare Beauty, Gomez explained that she “had been working on this for two years and the reason why I wanted to create it was because it was a space that I wasn’t familiar with but it was also a great way of connecting with people who feel the pressure of what this world entails, especially in makeup.”

“You can see a lot of people get affected and feel pressure to look a certain way,” she continued. “I immediately was like, ‘I want to do this, as long as I can make this something people feel comfortable in and something that’s easy but special.’ I don’t want to be a competitor or a celebrity attached to something. I want my makeup to stand on its own. I think it’s a really good product, and I think what we’re doing with mental health and what we want this brand to be is truly my mission.”

Watch the full video with NikkieTutorials below.

The post Selena Gomez Shares What She Learned From Blackpink While Doing Makeup With NikkieTutorials appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.