Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s Missing Ex-Husband Ralph: What We Know

While Selling Sunset fans got some insight into Amanza Smith’s messy relationship with her ex-husband, Ralph Brown, on the Netflix reality series, there’s a lot more to the story — and Us Weekly is breaking down everything to know about his disappearance.

Smith and Brown exchanged vows in July 2010. The twosome, who share daughter Noah and son Braker, called it quits after two years of marriage in 2012. She now claims she hasn’t heard from Brown since September 2019.

“My ex-husband and I have been divorced since my kids were 1 and 2,” Smith explained on Selling Sunset. “So, for the past seven years, they have spent a week with Daddy and a week with Mommy. And Daddy’s a great dad, he’s very present, but over the past couple of months stuff has really hit the fan and he’s basically just off the grid. And we don’t really know what’s going on. I just don’t have answers for them.”

She told Entertainment Tonight that the former New York Giants star was an “amazing father” before he went MIA. “When we got divorced, I was adamant that we have 50/50 [custody], because I’m not that kind of person that would ever want my kids to never see their father as much as they see me. ‘You have two good parents. I want you to experience both of them,'” Smith said. “What I’m learning is once you go into it with it 50/50, it’s really hard to then switch to full custody.”

Smith also opened up to Us Weekly about her situation in August 2020.

“I’ve only been a single mom for, like, less than a year,” the reality TV personality told Us. “Their dad was very much involved. And so every week, I had one full week to myself and I dove in extra work as much as I wanted to. If I wanted to go on a date, go out with a friend or whatever, that’s when I would do it. So this has been a total change.”

While Brown has yet to publicly comment on Smith’s interviews or reality show, he addressed his ex-wife and his current state in a November 2019 court declaration obtained by Us.

“In 2010, my NFL career ended and my mental and physical pain from playing football for 21 years of my life was already causing me great pain. While I was married to Ms. Smith I had multiple physical and mental breakdowns in tears of pain and anguish in front of Ms. Smith stating that I did not know what was wrong with me because I felt my physical extremities, body and cognitive abilities were seeming to atrophy extensively,” he stated. “I didn’t understand at the time what was happening and I was very scared because of the multiple breakdowns, intense physical pain and mental struggles that numerous retired NFL players experience and I had seen on TV and read multiple articles.”

When She Last Saw Him



The real estate agent told Entertainment Tonight that Brown disappeared two weeks into her filming season 2 of the Netflix reality show in 2019. Smith told E! News in August 2020 that the last time her ex was spotted was August 26, 2019, when he brought their kids to school in Los Angeles.

“On my way to school my hands were shaking from the night before and I had extreme chronic migraines. I nearly had a breakdown and wanted to yell in the car, but I managed to keep it together for the kids,” he wrote in his court docs.

The Last Time She Heard From Him



According to Smith, Brown reached out to her on September 1, 2019, less than a week after he dropped the kids off at school. “He sent me an email, and he said, ‘My situation isn’t good right now. I can’t financially take care of the children. It’s not safe for them to be with me. You need to keep them until my situation changes,’” she claimed on to podcast host Amanda Hirsch.

Her Claims



“I've had at least 20 of his ex-NFL teammates reach out to me saying, 'Hey, have you heard from him? Do you know what's going on?'" Smith told ET in August 2020. “His best friend of 20 years has no idea. He's alive somewhere because otherwise, we would know. There are so many people actively trying and there's just no answer.”

She told Hirsch that she knows he’s alive because they traced back an address after he submitted a change-of-address form to the courts.

His Claims



“Being a parent has been the hardest thing because of the ages of the kids since 2012 when I filed for divorce. I cannot walk or stand for too long or my knees and or lower back will start to hurt very bad,” he wrote in the desecration. “Ms. Smith has constantly texted me on the week she has the kids and the days when I have the kids and it has caused me great stress which has caused multiple mental breakdowns because of her inability to leave me alone even when I have the kids for my week. … The extensive pain in my injuries has been so overwhelming I have not wanted to get out of bed at times and do anything for several years. I’ve struggled with depression for many years after my retirement due to this continuous pain.”

The Money Claims



Smith alleged on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that Brown “paid child support for a year and a half” after their split “and then stopped” because he “blew through his money” not long after he retired from football.

In his court paperwork, Brown claimed he was borrowing money from family and friends to “support and supply the kids with their needs even at times when I did not have money or food for myself.”

He went on to claim that he was forced to move out of his apartment in March 2019 amid his debt, writing, “This hardship caused the kids great stress to know we have lost our home. This devastated me and brought me to a lower place in my life.”

After he found a temporary home for six months, he ended up sleeping in his car.

“My finances were disappearing so fast, food was scarce, my physical body was worn out and I couldn’t catch up to the days. But I continued because I was trying to be a father and even though my disability funds were disappearing which was my only income,” he wrote.

His Health Battle



In his paperwork, Brown detailed the “accumulative effects of the bodily damage and concussions” he endured from his time in the NFL, including “ringing in my head, chronic migraines, bright lights, memory loss … joint pain that can be unbearable as well as gives me anxiety, depressive thoughts, pain in my chest and trembling hands.” He believes he may suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

He also said Smith has made him feel “suffocated” in the past.

“The situation since meeting Ms. Smith has caused me great stress, sleepless nights, heart ache, anxiety, loss of money, loss of time, loss of friends, anguish, chronic migraines, stomach aches, loss of sanity, dizziness loss of being able to be in the right state of mind, fear,” he said.

Smith acknowledged his health concerns to ET: “In my mind, it's like, OK, if he's had some sort of mental breakdown or — he played in the NFL for 11 years, I have to wonder if maybe it's CTE. Those are real [issues].”

His Family’s Claims



Brown made it clear in the docs that he wasn’t happy with Smith for reaching out to his family. “[She] harassed, stalked my parents via text messages and emails my brother-in-law who is a pastor via social media publicly and once again my sister recently in November,” he said in the docs. “She said ‘where the f—k is Ralph? My kids are sad! Your family is evil. You are a family of God?! Shame on you. My babies are hurting. Shame on you.’”

Smith, for her part, spoke about Brown’s family on Hirsch’s podcast. “Anytime I reach out to anyone,I get blocked,” she said, noting that their kids were “very close” to his side of the family. “I’ve had to pick up the pieces and mend little broken hearts.”

Why He’s Not a Missing Person



While Smith filed a missing person report in November 2019, she was told the email Brown sent two months prior affected the case.

"I was redirected to an investigator in [the police] office,” she told E! News in August 2020. “But after reviewing my case they came back to me stating that he was not a missing person because there was no sign of foul play — and he had also sent me an email telling me that it was 'not safe for the children to be with him right now,' and I would need to keep them until his situation changed.”

In his declaration, Brown said Smith filed the report “knowing I was not OK and knowing I was not missing.”

