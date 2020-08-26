Selling Sunset’s Davina Has a Message for the Haters: ‘Read a Book’

Davina Potratz has seen the Selling Sunset memes — but she’s losing sleep over being declared the “villain” of the Netflix reality show.

“I think anyone in the public spotlight will get hate. And I think it’s just the nature of the beast. I don’t take it [personally] at all,” the 30-year-old real estate agent said on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “These people have never met me. They don’t know me. They don’t know all the details. They weren’t there. They don’t know exactly what happened. So how could I possibly take it personally?”

Potratz continued: “The other thing is instead of hating on anyone out there, why not focus on people that you do like, or read a book, I don’t know, go running, learn tennis, do something productive that’s going to help your life instead of just hating on someone you’ve never met based on a TV show. I think that’s kind of silly. … Go learn Russian, anything that it’s not about me, it’s hating on anyone. It’s kind of a sad existence to hate on anyone.”

Potratz added that the show is “real,” but didn’t necessarily tell the whole story.

“I did say those things, [but] that is less than 10 percent of who I am. So I don’t think it’s fair for any of us to be defined by Selling Sunset,” she explained. “So how could I possibly take this personal? And a lot of these people are really young, they’re like college kids. So I really just can’t take it serious.”

Potratz cited her confrontation with Chrishell Stause at Christine Quinn’s wedding during the season 3 finale as an example. The two women got into it over remarks Potratz made about Stause’s split from Justin Hartley.

“We were having a conversation as a group, including Maya [Vander], and Mary [Fitzgerald], and Heather [Rae Young], and Chrishell was speaking as well. And we were talking all of us and it was more of a conversation, not a monologue from my end, which is what it seems like,” Potratz told Us. “So, it was much longer, obviously it was a wedding and it’s impossible to show the entire thing. I totally understand that and respect that. They had to narrow it down to make it fit. And the only thing that the viewers end up seeing is what I said, but ultimately, I was coming from a very neutral position. Chrishell and I are not super close, that doesn’t mean that I don’t support her or that we’re not friendly, but we’re just not best friends. I had no information. I really don’t know that much about her or their relationship.”

When asked if anyone else doesn’t get an entirely accurate portrayal show, Potratz named Vander and Quinn.

“Like I said, it’s not fair to define anyone based on the show. Because I know Maya and Christine the most, and I’m very close to both of them, Christine is not always as out there as she seems on the show, she definitely turns it up a little bit,” Potratz said. “So I think she’s a lot more chill and easygoing and very sweet also. A lot of times we hang out in sweats with no makeup and we’re playing with her dogs or cooking or something and it’s very easy going. We’re not totally glam all the time. And Maya is more outspoken than you see on the show and you don’t see all of that either. She was part of the conversation at the wedding, but you don’t see that really. She has stronger opinions [than you see].”

