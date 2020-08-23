A little TV magic. Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were already a married couple when they were introduced as boyfriend and girlfriend on Selling Sunset, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” the couple’s rep tells Us. “In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

The Netflix show — which began filming in the summer of 2018 — followed the pair’s engagement and subsequent wedding plans for the first two seasons. However, the duo actually tied the knot on March 9, 2018, at the Ventura Courthouse, according to a license and certificate of marriage obtained by TMZ.

The freshman season introduced Bonnet, 27, as Fitzgerald’s boyfriend, and the age difference between the French model and the real estate agent, 39, was a frequent storyline. The pair were unsure if their relationship could last, but Bonnet ultimately proposed to Fitzgerald at the end of season 1.

Fitzgerald planned her wedding on season 2, which showed the Oppenheim Group realtor struggle as her original venue for the ceremony fell through one week before the big day. Bonnett also feuded with Fitzgerald’s coworker Davina Potratz and refused to allow Fitzgerald to invite her to the wedding.

The French-themed ceremony eventually took place in October 2019 at her client’s estate in Los Angeles.

Fitzgerald’s coworker Christine Quinn‘s nuptials to Christian Richard were also filmed for the show’s third season. Meanwhile, the show chronicled Chrishell Stause‘s turbulent personal life as she discovered that her husband, Justin Hartley, had filed for divorce.

The popular Netflix show has gained plenty of fans including Chrissy Teigen, who began watching the series earlier this month. However, the Cravings author, 34, questioned the legitimacy of the show when she tweeted on Tuesday, August 18, that she had “never seen any of these people” while looking at L.A. real estate.

Fitzgerald told the New York Post‘s Page Six on Friday, August 21, that she was excited when she learned Teigen watches the show because she’s a fan of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

“I love her,” she said. “I was so fangirling when I saw that she watched the show. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!’ Because [someone just asked me], ‘Who would you want to have a conversation with?’ And I was like, ‘the Obamas and Chrissy Teigen’ because I just think she’s like, she’s so outspoken and funny and stuff like that. And she just seems like a cool chick. So I [was] still fangirling and then she said that, I was like, ‘Oh! That hurt my feelings!’”

The Netflix star added that she knows Teigen will bump into members of the Oppenheim Group eventually.

“I’m sure she’ll see us around or she’ll end up wanting to buy one of our properties at some point soon,” Fitzgerald said. “Chrissy, call me up!”

