Sesame Workshop & Audible To Launch Exclusive Original ‘Sesame Street’ Podcast

By Celebrity News Wire on September 2, 2020

Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street crew will soon take on the podcast world. Podcast giant Audible and Sesame Street‘s non-profit Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday that they will team to launch a new audio program geared specifically for preschool listeners and their families. The Audible exclusive program, called The Sesame Street Podcast with […]

