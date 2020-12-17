Shadow and Bone TV Series: Release Date, Trailer, Casting, and More





It's a good time to be a Grishaverse fan! Netflix's Shadow and Bone adaptation is on the way, and the streaming platform has begun releasing information about the upcoming series, which wrapped production back in March, before COVID-19 shut down Hollywood. TV Guide is here with all the latest scoop

...



