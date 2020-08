Paradigm has named Shakira Gagnier vice president of the agency’s diversity and inclusion section. “Today is only the first of many steps that the leadership at Paradigm will take to stress diversity and inclusion as a core value of our agency,” said Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores, who announced the news. “Shakira brings an […]

The post Shakira Gagnier Named VP Of Diversity & Inclusion For Paradigm appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.