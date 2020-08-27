Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad is giving back to his community after the devastating explosion in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut earlier this month that has killed nearly 80 people and injured 4,000.

Murad announced the launch of a limited-edition #RiseFromTheAshes Beirut Relief

Tee to raise funds for Offrejoie, a Lebanese non-profit organization. All net proceeds will go toward Beirut relief efforts.

“These past two weeks have been devastating as I have seen the city of Beirut, my beloved city, hurt in its soul and endure so much destruction,” he said in a press statement. “In these difficult times, the only way for me to move forward is by helping in any way that I can, so I have launched a fundraising t-shirt campaign with my dear friend Maya Labban in which the proceeds will be donated to Offrejoie, a non-governmental humanitarian organization founded during the civil war in Lebanon in 1985, and providing help to people affected by the blast that hit Beirut on August 4th.”

A number of Murad’s celebrity friends and clients have already been rocking the charitable shirt on social media, including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and more. See their posts below, and check out the Beirut Relief Tee here.

