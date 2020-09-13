Shani Gonzales has been promoted to managing director of Warner Chappell Music UK. She will hold the position in addition to her current role as head of international A&R, beginning October 1. She’ll report to Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO of Warner Chappell, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Currently and plans to relocate […]

The post Shani Gonzales Upped to Warner Chappell Music UK Managing Director appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.