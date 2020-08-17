Sharon Stone Blames ‘Non-Mask Wearers’ as Sister Battles Coronavirus

After losing her grandmother and godmother to the novel coronavirus, Sharon Stone announced that her sister, Kelly Stone, and her brother-in-law, Bruce Singer, have been hospitalized with the disease.

“My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” the actress, 62, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 15. “She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?”

She added, “Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

One day earlier, Kelly shared a throwback photo of herself and Singer looking happy and healthy on March 13, two days after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

“This is us,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don’t want covid.”

Sharon reposted the image of the couple on her page on Sunday, August 16, and asked her 2.2 million Instagram followers to “please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce.”

The Oscar nominee also shared a four-minute video about Kelly “fighting for her life” in the same hospital ward as Singer. In it, she endorsed Joe Biden for president and said that she believes he and running mate Kamala Harris “will fight for people to live” and “get tested.”

“In Montana, where [Kelly and Bruce] live, you can’t get tested unless you’re symptomatic, and then you don’t get your test results for five days. Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother who has had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn’t get a test because she wasn’t symptomatic even though she could’ve been near asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID,” Sharon said. “The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can’t get tested because they don’t have tests to test them with. Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested.”

In the comments section, celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Leslie Jordan, Debra Messing, Billy Eichner and Katie Couric sent their best to the hospitalized pair.

“I love you. I’m sorry for your unimaginable heartache but I’m so appreciative that you made this video. Thank you,” Milano, 47, wrote. Couric, 63, echoed, “Sending prayers and love to you and your family Sharon. This is heartbreaking and enraging.”

