www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/HsItWo7eF5s\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Psych 2: Lassie Come Home | Official Trailer | Peacock","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/HsItWo7eF5s" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Psych's Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) are ready for the most anticipated movie of all time -- since their last one. The first full trailer for the Psych: The Movie sequel, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, is here, and it's packed with familiar faces, nicknames, at least one dead hand, and
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment