She is Almost Here — Miley Cyrus Teases ‘Midnight Sky’ Video

Miley Cyrus is ready to hop back on the pop train. The singer is getting ready to unwrap the first taste of her upcoming album, She is Miley Cyrus, when the video for the song “Midnight Sky” drops at, yes, midnight tonight (Aug. 14).

The singer teased the song on Wednesday with at 15-second teaser for the visual she directed. The sneak peek didn’t tell us much, but it did provide a snippet of the bouncy, dreamy pop tune and footage of Miley lying on a giant pile of colorful gumballs while rocking tons of glittery bangles on her arm, as well as as a gang of rings and gold necklaces.

Another glimpse shows Miley at a mic stand in a revealing black Chanel bodysuit accented by Swarovski crystal-covered long black gloves. “It’s been a long night and the mirror is tellin’ me to go home/ But it’s been a long time since I’ve felt this good on my own/ Nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more,” she croons on the new song, in a previously released snippet.

While Cyrus has yet to announce a formal release date for She Is Miley Cyrus, the new LP will follow her 2019 EP She Is Coming, which featured lead single “Mother’s Daughter” as well as collaborations with Ghostface Killah (“D.R.E.A.M.”), Rupaul (“Cattitude”) and Swae Lee and Mike Will Made It (“Party Up the Street”).

