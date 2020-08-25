Sheldon Riley hides his face behind a mask, but there’s nothing shy about his performances.

As the quarter-finals continued Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent, the mysterious Australian singer chose a particularly dramatic crystal mask for the occasion, and delivered a powerhouse cover of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

Riley totally reimagined Kylie Minogue’s pop classic as an epic heartbreaker.

The son of an Aussie mother and a Filipino father, Riley (real name Sheldon Hernandez) amassed a following during his run on The Voice Australia in 2018, earning a spot in the final four. He returned to the series last year as an All-Star and competed for a chance to represent Australia at the 64th Eurovision Song Contest.

Watch his latest AGT performance below.

