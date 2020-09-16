Shooting has resumed in Rome on romantic drama “Eddie & Sunny,” helmed by U.S. director Desmond Devenish and starring Gabriel Luna (“Terminator: Dark Fate”) and Joanna Vanderham (“Warrior”). The previously unannounced film is the second international shoot to resume filming in Italy, following Sky original series “Domina,” after production was forced to stop due to […]

The post Shooting Resumes in Rome on ‘Eddie & Sunny,’ Starring Gabriel Luna, Joanna Vanderham (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.