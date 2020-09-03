Silento Arrested for Alleged Assault & Domestic Violence

Silento, best known for his 2015 hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested on Saturday (Aug. 29) for assault with a deadly weapon, just one day after being arrested for domestic violence in Santa Ana, Billboard can confirm.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s records and NBC noted that the Georgia rapper, born Richard Lamar Hawk, was taken into custody after walking into a random home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles looking for his girlfriend while holding a hatchet.

Hawk is in custody on $105,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court in Van Nuys at 8:30 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 4).

One day earlier, the 22-year-old was arrested in Santa Ana and taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department following a report of a domestic disturbance. He was released from custody on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.



“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 songs chart dated July 17, 2015. It spent 51 weeks on the chart.

