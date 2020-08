Syco Entertainment chief Simon Cowell was hospitalized on Saturday after injuring his back in a biking accident in Malibu. According to the Associated Press, Cowell injured himself as he was testing a new electric bicycle at his home. He had beens scheduled to have surgery on Saturday night, according to the AP. Cowell is a […]

