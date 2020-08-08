Simon Cowell landed in the hospital Saturday after an accident with his electric bicycle left him with a back injury. Reps for the America’s Got Talent judge told People that the accident happened Saturday afternoon as Cowell was testing the vehicle at his Malibu home with family. The TV personality, one of Cowell’s reps told […]

The post Simon Cowell In Hospital Following Electric Bike Accident In Malibu appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.