www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/UY2iyLnNeCQ\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Truth Seekers \u2013 Official Teaser","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/UY2iyLnNeCQ" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Fans of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End, and the TV series Spaced will be happy to see that Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are writing and acting together again on a new Amazon series called Truth Seekers.
A new teaser for the series was revealed at the Comic-Con@Home panel for the show,
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment