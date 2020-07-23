Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's Amazon Series Truth Seekers Gets Hilarious First Trailer

By Celebrity News Wire on July 23, 2020


Fans of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End, and the TV series Spaced will be happy to see that Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are writing and acting together again on a new Amazon series called Truth Seekers.

A new teaser for the series was revealed at the Comic-Con@Home panel for the show,

