The Asia TV Forum, the annual TV convention and market held in Singapore, will this year shift entirely online, as a response to the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It will retain the same Dec. 1-4, 2020 dates. In place of the physical event, organizers will instead launch ATF Online Plus, a platform that […]

The post Singapore’s ATF Market to Shift Entirely Online due to Coronavirus appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.