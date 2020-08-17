If you’re a fan of Selling Sunset, then you already know keeping up with the casts’ romantic relationships can be tricky business. The stars of the hit Netflix reality series range from single to married … and everything in between.

Of course, some couples are easier to keep track of than others. Take Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, for example. Toward the end of Selling Sunset season 3, it looked like Mary and Romain might call it quits after his bachelor party fiasco.

Basically, Romain lied about having other women in his Vegas suite but insisted it was the Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett, who invited them. Thankfully, Mary was able to look past the slight hiccup and the newlyweds are still together and happier than ever.

“We are going on 10 months already. Seems like just yesterday I was walking down the aisle toward Romain on the Doheny property. Married life has been so busy!” Mary previously told Life & Style. “We are working nonstop. Even while the rest of the world is in quarantine, it seems like we can’t catch a break! Romain is out the door at 6:30 a.m. each morning for work.”

As for how appearing on Selling Sunset has affected the pair’s relationship, Mary assured it’s been a positive experience. “Reality TV puts a magnifying glass on every little thing we do or say,” the Ball State University graduate explained. “But, overall, it’s made our relationship stronger. We’ve learned how to support one another and verbalize our feelings because of it!”

Another popular couple on the show is none other than Heather Rae Young and her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa. Unfortunately, the former Flip or Flop star has never actually appeared on the show. However, that will all change come season 4!

“[HGTV] filmed our engagement. You know, I didn’t know that they were filming the proposal, obviously. I thought they were just filming more content to get our episode to an hour. That’s what [Tarek] told me,” Heather told BuzzFeed Celeb on August 12.

“Because they got to film the engagement, Netflix and HGTV came to an agreement that Tarek is allowed to film an episode with me next season,” the California native continued. “I’m so excited to have him on camera with me and film with him. We have so much fun together, and we love filming together.”

