Sky Sets Italian Prison Drama ‘The King’ With Luca Zingaretti & ‘The New Pope’ Producers

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

Sky Italia has ordered prison drama Il Re (The King), which will star Italian actor Luca Zingaretti, well known locally for the Inspector Montalbano series.  The Italian-language series will be set in the prison of San Michele where Bruno Testori (Zingaretti), the director, applies his own personal idea of justice. While outside the prison his […]

