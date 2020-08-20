EXCLUSIVE: Slate PR partners Simon Halls and Robin Baum are upping Guido Gotz to SVP of Film, TV and Live Entertainment. Said Halls, “Guido is one of the most extraordinarily talented executives that we have had the good fortune to work with. His work ethic, his impeccable taste and instincts and his unrivalled talent relationships […]

The post Slate PR Promotes Guido Gotz To SVP Of Film, TV & Live Entertainment appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.