Smashing Pumpkins Set Release Date For Sprawling New Album ‘CYR’

The Smashing Pumpkins are doubling up for CYR, their sprawling new album which now has a release date and a tracklist.

Stretching across 20 tracks, CYR will be the band’s first double-album since the iconic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness from 1995.

Cut in Chicago, CYR will feature the previously-released title track and “The Colour Of Love,” and was produced by frontman Billy Corgan alongside bandmates James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Also announced today, the rockers have released the trailer and details for their upcoming five-part animated series, In Ashes. It’s the brainchild of Corgan and animated by Deep Sky.

The first two episodes, As The Crow Flies and Inspirations, Aspirations, will air Sept. 25, along with another fresh drop of music from the album.

Sumerian Records will release CYR, the band’s eleventh studio album. It’s the followup to 2018s Rick Rubin-produced LP Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

Check out the CYR track listing

1. The Colour of Love

2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

3. Cyr

4. Dulcet in E

5. Wrath

6. Ramona

7. Anno Satana

8 Birch Grove

9. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13 Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva

