The Smashing Pumpkins have confirmed a new studio album is on the way, teasing the forthcoming release with two new songs, “Cyr” and “The Color of Love,” which arrived Friday via Sumerian Records (full album release date is TBA). The retro-styled songs have electrified fans of the band, which features founding members Billy Corgan, James […]

