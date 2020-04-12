Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

SNL Returns with Tom Hanks as Host for At-Home Episode

By Celebrity News Wire on April 12, 2020

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live | Photo Credits: NBC

Saturday Night Live aired its first new episode in over a month on Saturday evening, and the show delivered one major surprise right at the top: the night's host was none other than Tom Hanks. Hanks has hosted SNL several times in the past, of course, but this time was particularly significant.

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story