Snowpiercer TV Show Gets Earlier Premiere Date on TNT
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Snowpiercer TV Show Gets Earlier Premiere Date on TNT
If you've been eagerly awaiting TNT's SnowpiercerTV series, you won't have to wait much longer! The network announced Thursday that it plans to debut the series earlier than expected, pushing its premiere date up from May 31 to May 17.
This Snowpiercer adaptation has been on a journey since it was