Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks,” centered on a father/daughter duo played by Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, will world premiere at the New York Film Festival as part of its new spotlight section. “On the Rocks” will be released in October by A24 and Apple TV Plus. Coppola and Murray last collaborated on 2003’s “Lost […]

