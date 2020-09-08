Moving on? Sofia Richie packed on the PDA with Jaden Smith while frolicking in the ocean at a Los Angeles beach over the weekend. The model, 22, and Smith, 22, held hands in the water and shared a hug while sitting on the sand. The blonde beauty sported a pink bikini and showed off her toned physique while the actor sported a matching pink bathing suit.

The pair spent “all day and night” together, a source told E! News. “They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other. They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug.”

It seems like Richie and Smith had a great time together since “they were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day,” the insider divulged. “They seemed comfortable together.”

The potential couple also enjoyed “cocktails” and a “picnic” during their outing, the insider noted.

Later on, Richie and Smith were spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu. “They stayed for several hours and left together in a Sprinter van,” the source shared. “Sofia was in a great mood and never stopped smiling. She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy. She and Jaden went back to a friend’s house for the night.”

It’s no surprise that Richie — who recently split from Scott Disick in August — is spending time with Smith since they dated in 2012 when they were just 14 years old. Ultimately, the two called it quits in early 2013 but have remained friends.

The California native and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, dated for almost three years but couldn’t make things work in the long run. “They have been off and on for two months,” an insider told E! News at the time. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

Despite briefly rekindling their romance over the summer, the former flames realized they were moving in two different directions. “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the source dished. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia [is] really still trying to figure out what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

Meanwhile, Richie seems to be doing just fine these days. For her 22nd birthday in August, the fashion designer celebrated her big day with her friends and family and even took to social media to show off her bikini body.

So, will Richie and Smith be the new hot couple in town? Only time will tell!

